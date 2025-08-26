The reports about the BCCI introducing the 'rugby-centric' Bronco Test have fetched a mixed response from some former cricketers. According to the Indian Express, the board is keen to introduce the test to maintain a high level of fitness among the Indian cricket team's players. The suggestion was reportedly made by the Indian team's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, who wants the pacers to clock more running miles. With Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aiming to play in the 2027 World Cup, former India batter Manoj Tiwary stated that the introduction of the Bronco Test will make things difficult for the ODI skipper.

Speaking to CrickTracker, Tiwary stated that the Bronco Test might have been introduced just to filter out Rohit from the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"I think it will be very difficult to keep out Virat Kohli from the plans for the 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma in the scheme of things because... See, I'm a very keen observer of what's going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, is for players like Rohit Sharma and someone who I believe they don't want to be a part of the team in the future. And that's why it has been introduced," said Tiwary.

"You know, the Bronco Test will be one of the toughest fitness test parameters that has been introduced by Indian cricket. But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test," he added.

The Bronco Test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was reportedly on the same page regarding the fitness test, and this decision was taken following the fitness issues during the five-match Test series against England.