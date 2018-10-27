BCCI Women's Grievance Cell Head Resigns

The head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani, on Friday resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women's grievance cell. Advocate Kriplani's resignation came a day after the Committee Of Administrators (CoA) announced the formation of an independent three-member committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Board CEO Rahul Johri . "Yes, Karina has resigned from her post as Internal Complaints Committee head. She has not specified any reasons," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

The committee was formed after allegations of misconduct by Johri came up on social media. Before her resignation, Kriplani refused to comment on whether her committee would be involved in the Johri probe after the formation of a fresh panel, which has 15 days to submit is the report.

BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said there is no fresh complaint against Johri after media speculation that a new accuser had come forward against the top official.