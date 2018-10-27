 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Women's Grievance Cell Head Resigns

Updated: 27 October 2018 00:45 IST

The head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women's grievance cell.

BCCI Women
Karina Kriplani did not specify any reason for her resignation. © AFP

The head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani, on Friday resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women's grievance cell. Advocate Kriplani's resignation came a day after the Committee Of Administrators (CoA) announced the formation of an independent three-member committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Board CEO Rahul Johri. "Yes, Karina has resigned from her post as Internal Complaints Committee head. She has not specified any reasons," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

The committee was formed after allegations of misconduct by Johri came up on social media. Before her resignation, Kriplani refused to comment on whether her committee would be involved in the Johri probe after the formation of a fresh panel, which has 15 days to submit is the report.

BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said there is no fresh complaint against Johri after media speculation that a new accuser had come forward against the top official.

Comments
Topics : BCCI Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Karina Kripla has not specified any reasons, a senior BCCI official said
  • Karina Kriplani was head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee
  • Her resignation came after COA set up a committee to Probe charge Johri
Related Articles
Divided COA Sets Up Committee To Probe #MeToo Charge Against Rahul Johri
Divided COA Sets Up Committee To Probe #MeToo Charge Against Rahul Johri
Amitabh Choudhary Not Rahul Johri
Amitabh Choudhary Not Rahul Johri's Substitute At ICC: BCCI
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Says BCCI
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Says BCCI's Stance On India-Pakistan Matches Is Hypocritical
After #MeToo Allegations, Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Not To Attend ICC Meeting
After #MeToo Allegations, Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Not To Attend ICC Meeting
Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Explain After #MeToo Allegations
Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Explain After #MeToo Allegations
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.