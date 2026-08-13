India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has thrown light on the team's ongoing struggles against spin bowling. India, once world-famous for its ability to play spin, have been struggling in the past few years. The change has been noticeable, as India have been whitewashed twice on home soil in the last two years. The side was whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand before losing 2-0 to South Africa. The opposition spinners exposed the Indian batters with turning deliveries, with the side still searching for a permanent solution.

Kapil Dev said the top players need to play domestic cricket. He also held the abundance of white-ball matches responsible for the failure of Indian batters under challenging batting conditions in Test cricket.

"Playing domestic cricket is very important. The reason why Indian team struggles against spin is because the top players don't play enough domestic cricket. That's where the BCCI should put its foot down and make everyone play multi-day matches. The other aspect is that the younger generation will get to learn from the top players," Kapil said at the launch event of the inaugural JITO Premier League.

"In recent times, India have not been the best against spin bowling. They play too many T20s and ODIs. Test matches are a different ball game. I hope they can put their heads together," he added.

Kapil Dev also shared his views on the growing injury concerns surrounding fast bowlers. He advised the BCCI to closely monitor the pacers.

"One should know about one's own body. There is too much T20 cricket happening, so you have to be careful about the toll it takes on the body. Our body is actually not tuned to being a fast bowler. Our body is more tuned to being a batter. The BCCI should look into how much workload can be given to fast bowlers," he said.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle. In his absence, Auqib Nabi has received a call-up to the Indian squad.

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