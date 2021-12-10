BCCI Shares "Throwback" Videos Of Virat Kohli's ODI Masterclass
The BCCI took to social media to pay tribute to Virat Kohli, who was recently removed from Team Indias ODI captaincy on Wednesday.
Highlights
- Virat Kohli was removed as India ODI captain and replaced by Rohit Sharma
- Kohli led India to 65 ODI wins in 95 matches he led
- Kohli had failed to win any major ICC trophy as captain in ODIs
With fans still trying to digest Virat Kohli's removal from Team India's white-ball captaincy, the BCCI took to social media to pay tribute to the 33-year-old with some nostalgic throwback videos. In the first video, the Indian cricket board made fans take a walk down memory lane with highlights of his match-winning knock against England in 2017. The match against England was part of a three-match ODI series which also marked Kohli's beginning as Indian ODI skipper. In the first ODI, the swashbuckling batter slammed 122 off 105 balls to help India chase down a target of 351 runs. His knock consisted of eight fours and five sixes as India reached 356 for seven in 48.1 overs. The match also saw Kedar Jadhav bag a ton with India going on to seal a 2-1 win in the series.
The video has been well-received by fans on Twitter and it has been captioned as, "THROWBACK @imVkohli announced his arrival as #TeamIndia ODI captain with a stunning match-winning knock in the chase in Pune. Relive that batting masterclass against England".
Here is the video:
ᴛʜʀᴏᴡʙᴀᴄᴋ @imVkohli announced his arrival as #TeamIndia ODI captain with a stunning match-winning knock in the chase in Pune. 🔥 🔥— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2021
Relive that batting masterclass against England 🎥 🔽
The BCCI posted another highlights package of Kohli from 2018, when he slammed a ton to help India defeat West Indies in an ODI game. In the first ODI of a five-match series, he registered 140 off 107 balls to help India chase down a target of 323. During his innings, he also hit 21 fours and two maximums.
Promoted
The BCCI captioned the video as, "A terrific knock in the chase that helped #TeamIndia Flag of India to a convincing win against West Indies Relive that @imVkohli special from 2018".
Here is the video:
A terrific knock in the chase that helped #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 to a convincing win against West Indies 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2021
Relive that @imVkohli special from 2018 📽️👇
Kohli was removed from ODI captaincy on Wednesday, with Rohit Sharma becoming India's full-time white-ball skipper. The RCB cricketer remains as India's Test captain.