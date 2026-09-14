Ajit Agarkar's fate as BCCI chief selector will be decided in the next 48 hours, according to a report published on Sunday evening. Agarkar was appointed BCCI chief selector on July 4, 2023. During his tenure as the head of the selection committee, the Indian cricket team won the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, along with the 2025 Champions Trophy. His tenure also saw the retirement of stalwarts such as Virat Kohli (T20Is and Tests), Rohit Sharma (T20Is and Tests), and Ravichandran Ashwin (international cricket). His contract was set to end in June 2026, but he was given a three-month extension by the board.

According to a report in Sportstar, Agarkar and the BCCI office-bearers "will hold a round of discussions over the next two days to chart out a roadmap for his extension." The report, quoting a BCCI functionary who did not wish to be named, said both parties were "positively looking at an extension" and hoped that "a few teething issues" could be sorted out at the earliest.

The report went on to add that the BCCI office-bearers and the selection committee "have been involved in a cold war over the last two months." Agarkar was absent from the BCCI's performance review meeting on September 3, which further fuelled speculation.

Agarkar's stipulated contract period ends on October 4. He is eligible for a one-year extension, but as of now, the BCCI has been tight-lipped about his future. His last selection meeting is likely to be the one that decides the Indian ODI squad for the West Indies series.

Seasoned KL Rahul could be named India's vice-captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting September 27. India, to be led by Shubman Gill, will begin the ODI campaign against the Caribbeans in Thiruvananthapuram, while the remaining two matches will be held in Guwahati (September 30) and Mullanpur (October 3). The team for the West Indies series, along with the Irani Cup squad, is scheduled to be picked on September 16, a day after the second T20I against Afghanistan. The meeting will be attended by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

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