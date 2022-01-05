Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly has tested positive for COVID, the former India captain himself confirmed the matter to NDTV. The development comes just days after Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the hospital after his test results returned negative. Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on December 27, 2021 after he had tested positive for Covid.

"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," a hospital official had told news agency PTI.

Doctors had said that he had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy".

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.