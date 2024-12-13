After months of tussle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have finally agreed on a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy. According to a report in India Today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also approved the model with matches set to be played in Pakistan and Dubai. This comes after the BCCI refused to send the Indian team to play in Pakistan, citing security concerns. However, the PCB denied to accept their demands initially.

According to India Today, the ICC has finally approved a model for the Champions Trophy, with both PCB and BCCI happy with the development.

Here's all you need to know about the latest development:

As per the hybrid which has now been approved, the matches will be played across venues in Pakistan, while Dubai will host India's games including semi-final and final.

If India reach the semi-final and final, Dubai will be the venue for both of those matches. Similarly, if they are eliminated before the knockout stage, Pakistan will host the semi-final and final.

"No compensation for PCB for missing the opportunity to host India matches. In return, PCB will get to host an ICC women's tournament after 2027," the report added.

Earlier, PCB told ICC that if India do not come to Pakistan, they too will not send their team across the border for the T20 World Cup in 2026, a tournament which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played between February 19 to March 9, with eight teams divided into two groups.The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The PCB had initially proposed Lahore as the venue for the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India. It will now be played in Dubai.