There has been a lot of conversations surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025 with India refusing to travel to Pakistan over security concerns. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) under a lot of pressure to resolve the deadlock between the two countries, a 'hybrid' formula was floated that meant India will be playing their matches in Dubai. Several media reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was ready to accept it if the ICC was willing to give a written confirmation that all Pakistan matches in events hosted by India will take place in a neutral venue and they are given an increase share in annual revenue. However, according to CricketPakistan, the BCCI is 'hesitant' in accepting the solution.

If ICC agrees to Pakistan's conditions, the final of future competitions will have to be moved out of India in case Pakistan ended up qualifying for the summit clash. The report believes that is an issue for BCCI.

“We have presented a fair solution. If India does not accept it, they cannot expect us to send our team there in the future. If an ICC event is held in India, their team would also need to play finals or key matches in Dubai, ensuring parity,” a PCB source was quoted in the report.

With uncertainty looming over the future of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that hosting the tournament in a hybrid model is "definitely not the formula" but if a new way is formed it will be an "equal one."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made its stance clear about not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, the PCB has been firm about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with all the members to decide the fate of the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan next year.

On Saturday, Naqvi maintained Pakistan's stance and dismissed the idea of organising the tournament in a hybrid model while suggesting a new formula could be formed.

"We will do what's best for cricket. It's definitely not a hybrid formula, but if a new formula is formed, it will be an equal one," Naqvi told reporters, as quoted from a video posted by PCB media on X.

"We will not allow one-sided decisions [...] decisions should be made based on equality," he added.

(With ANI inputs)