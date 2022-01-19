Glenn Maxwell registered the highest individual score in the history of Big Bash League (BBL), smashing an unbeaten knock of 154 runs off only 64 balls to help Melbourne Stars post 273 for two in their match against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday. This is also the highest team score in the history of BBL with Melbourne also hammering 29 fours and 10 sixes. Former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Michael Vaughan led the reactions on Twitter as fans and members of the cricket fraternity lauded the Australian all-rounder for his blistering knock. Here is what the duo wrote on the social media platform:

Maxwell is also the captain of Melbourne Stars, who posted a video of the moment Maxwell reached his ton in what was also his 100th BBL game.

The video has also been captioned as, "100 in his 100th

@BBL match, @Gmaxi_32 is the ultimate entertainer."



The BBL's official handle tweeted, "Maxwell moves to joint third on the all-time high score list with 127 - ahead of D'arcy Short and Ben McDermott!"

Maxwell moves to joint third on the all-time high score list with 127 - ahead of D'arcy Short and Ben McDermott! #BBL11 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022

"150 by Glenn Maxwell in his 100th Big Bash League game. Becomes the first man in history to score 150 in the BBL. This is a sheer exhibition of class by Big Show, what a knock," one fan wrote on the social media platform.

150 by Glenn Maxwell in his 100th Big Bash League game. Becomes the first man in history to score 150 in the BBL. This is a sheer exhibition of class by Big Show, what a knock. pic.twitter.com/vceR9gzSAs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

Glenn Maxwell smashed unbeaten 154 runs from just 64 balls including 22 fours and 4 sixes against Hobart in BBL - What a monster, mad Maxi. pic.twitter.com/R8L3pgdjnH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2022

Other than Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis slammed an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 31 balls for Melbourne.

Chasing a target of 274 runs, Hobart Hurricanes will be hoping to not lose quick wickets against a bowling department consisting of the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sam Elliot.