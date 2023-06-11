Australia defeated India by 209 runs in the final of World Test Championship to claim their maiden title. The game was dominated by the Pat Cummins-led side for the majority part and India barely had their moments of joy. Australia posted 469 runs after getting an invitation to bat first. They then bundled India out for 296 runs, taking a first innings lead of 173 runs. Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8, setting a 444-run target for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 234 runs and lost the game by 209 runs.

Former India captain and legendary player Sunil Gavaskar feels that it was the batting that let India down.

When asked on Star Sports after the game about where did he think India went wrong, Gavaskar replied: "The batting."

"In the first innings as well in the second innings. When Australia scored 469. The kind of batting line-up we often boast of, we should have got much closer to that. We gave Australia a big lead. It's never easy to come back from there," he added.

On the final day of the WTC final, India needed 280 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand, but they couldn't last even till Lunch.

"The batting was in shambles today. It was just ridiculous what we saw today. The shot making, we saw some pretty ordinary shot yesterday from Pujara. And today some of the shots that we saw. How do you expect a win?" said the batting legend.

"We didn't even last a session with this batting line-up with eight wickets in hand. Come on!" he added