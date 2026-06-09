An extremely bizarre run-out took place on Tuesday in the first innings of the Sri Lanka A vs India A tri-nation series opener. After the early departures of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh, the onus was on Priyansh Arya and Ruturaj Gaikwad to steady the Indian ship. However, the duo was involved in a shock run-out that ended Priyansh's stay in the middle prematurely. What left fans scratching their heads was the fact that the third umpire overlooked that Priyansh's bat was blocked by the wicket-keeper's foot.

The dismissal took place in the 13th over of the innings. Ruturaj played the ball towards long-off and called Priyansh for a double. While the Punjab Kings batter initially agreed, he hesitated later on. In the end, both Priyansh and Ruturaj ended up at the same end of the pitch, though the latter made his crease ahead of his partner.

Priyansh, however, could not make it back to his crease in time as his bat got stuck under the wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella's foot while he was attempting to beat Ruturaj in the race to reach the striker's end.

Priyansh Arya and Ruturaj Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/XOwMPlg9Qp — Dhruv (@dhruvbhavsar028) June 9, 2026

Some fans on social media objected to the dismissal, saying Priyansh would've made the crease before Ruturaj, had his bat not gotten stuck under the wicket-keeper's foot.

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to fire for India A, departing for a score of 14. He started off very well, hitting three fours, but was undone by Sri Lankan pacer Mohammed Shiraz. Right after Sooryavanshi's dismissal, his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, also departed, scoring just 2 runs off 11 balls.

India A captain Tilak Varma had said before the start of the series that the tour will be a good challenge for Sooryavanshi in the longer format.

“Everyone has seen how good he is. Everyone has seen him as well in U19 (World Cup), how he played in the finals, especially in one-day format,” said India A skipper Tilak Varma on the eve of the match.

“We are quite excited to see him, how he plays in this format. For him, I feel coming in Sri Lanka and slower wickets, it will be slightly changed for his batting role. But I am pretty confident that he will do well here as well,” Tilak had added.

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