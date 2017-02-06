 
Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes Ruled Out of Test vs India

Updated: 06 February 2017 19:45 IST

Imrul Kayes was a key batsman for Bangladesh but will not play the Test match against India due to an injury.

Imrul Kayes has been ruled out of the one-off Test against India. © AFP

Bangladesh's opening batsman Imrul Kayes was ruled out of the one-off Test match against India that will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from February 9 to 13. Imrul was ruled out due to injury. "Imrul pulled his thigh muscle while fielding today during the two-day warm-up match against the India A team," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. "He suffered the same injury in New Zealand, so we thought it appropriate that he did not continue."

Uncapped batsman Mosaddek Hossain has been called in as a replacement.

Imrul did not bat during the two-day match against India A, which ended in a draw.

It was the only warm-up fixture before the Test in Hyderabad, the first to be played by Bangladesh on Indian soil since the tourists gained full Test status 17 years ago.

Soumya Sarkar is expected to open the innings along with Tamim Iqbal when the one-off match gets underway.

Imrul will return to the side for next month's tour of Sri Lanka provided he is declared fit.

This will be Bangladesh's first Test match in India. The two sides have played eight times, all in Bangladesh, with India winning six of those games and two ended up as draws.

(With inputs from AFP)

