Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 2023: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Live: Bangladesh clash against Sri Lanka in a crucial match of the the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Live Updates And Live Cricket Score© Twitter
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Live: Bangladesh clash against Sri Lanka in a crucial match of the the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. The youth tournament is a great build-up for the Asian teams ahead of the U-19 World Cup, that start in January, 2024. The U-19 Asia Cup has produced some scintillating shows so far from the youth teams. From the Group A, India and Pakistan have entered the semi-finals. However, in Group B, the situation is a bit tricky. Bangladesh are currently on top of the group with two wins in two matches. Sri Lanka and UAE are both on two points each from as many matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates from Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup match in Dubai:
Match 11, ACC U-19 Asia Cup, 2023, Dec 13, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN-U19
SL-U19
34/0 (7.0)
ICC Academy, Dubai
Bangladesh Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.86
Batsman
Pulindu Perera
25* (21)
Ravishan De Silva
8 (21)
Bowler
Maruf Mridha
15/0 (4)
Md. Rohanat Doullah Borson
19/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs SL U19 Asia Cup Live
No run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards mid on.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards third man.
Four! Played towards third man.
No run, played towards covers.
2 runs, played towards point.
1 run, played towards point.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run.
Wide.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards point.