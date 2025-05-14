Mumbai Indians' left-arm pacer Trent Boult is likely to rejoin the squad for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. Boult has played a key role for the five-time champions this season. The New Zealand seamer is currently Mumbai Indians' top wicket-taker and is joint-fourth in the overall list, with 18 wickets from 12 matches. He has an average of 19.89 and an economy rate of 8.49. His best performance was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up 4 wickets for 26 runs and was named Player of the Match.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, are placed fourth on the points table with 14 points after winning seven of their 12 matches.

The tournament was suspended last Thursday by the BCCI due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 18th edition of the league will resume on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match on May 21 against Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After hostilities ended on Saturday, the BCCI held discussions with the Indian government and other stakeholders. On Monday, the cricket board released the updated schedule for the remaining 17 matches.

Six cities--Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru--will host the remaining 13 league matches. However, the venues for the playoff games have not yet been finalised.

According to the new schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, and Qualifier 2 on June 1. The IPL 2025 final will take place on June 3.