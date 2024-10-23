Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs SA Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3
BAN vs SA Live Updates 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to save the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur after reaching 101-3.
Bangladesh vs South AfricaLIVE Score Updates, 1st Test Day 3
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to save the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur after reaching 101-3 at stumps on Day 2. The hosts will resume action on Day 4 still needing another 101 to avoid an innings defeat. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31) were unbeaten at crease. Earlier, the Proteas were all out for 308 in their first innings of 308, which secured a 202-run lead for the visitors thanks to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's century. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3 Live Score From Mirpur
1st Test, South Africa in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2024, Oct 21, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
BAN
106&101/3 (27.1)
SA
308
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.72
Batsman
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
38* (80)
Mushfiqur Rahim
31 (26)
Bowler
Keshav Maharaj
33/1 (9)
Dane Piedt
29/0 (4.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Bangladesh showed improvement, but they still have a mountain to climb to get back into this game. Their bowlers were inconsistent, conceding nearly 200 runs for the last four wickets, something that might prove costly. Hasan Mahmud was impressive, leaving them to wonder if playing just one seamer was the right call. While their spinners have had assistance from the pitch, the South African pacers showed there's something in it for them too. Bangladesh were in early trouble, losing two quick wickets, but Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the ship before the captain's dismissal. Now, much rests on the set opener and Mushfiqur Rahim, who's adopted an aggressive approach. They'll look to close the lead quickly, but it won’t be easy. South Africa knows that an early breakthrough will put them firmly in control. Stay tuned for all the action coming up!
After battling tough conditions on Day 1, South Africa shifted gears on Day 2, opting to score runs instead of merely surviving. Kyle Verreynne stole the show with a brilliant century, and his 119-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder, who also registered his maiden Test fifty, proved vital. Dane Piedt’s handy contribution further pushed the lead past 200. Kagiso Rabada then rattled Bangladesh early with two quick wickets, but the Proteas struggled to maintain pressure, allowing the hosts to regain some footing. Keshav Maharaj eventually provided the breakthrough, but a few dropped chances and fading light brought an early end to Day 2.
Hello and a warm welcome, everyone! It’s 'Moving Day' in this first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh, and it might just turn out to be the final day of the contest. The Proteas are firmly in control, but they can't afford to underestimate the hosts, who showed real grit on Day 2 to keep themselves in the game.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, that is it from an entertaining Day 2 of this Test. Now, we move into the 'Moving Day' where to be honest with how things are going, we may even see a result. South Africa will be looking to make early inroads while Bangladesh needs to bat sensibly and bat long to fully make a comeback in this match. Day 3 is scheduled for an early start again at 3.45 am GMT, but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be relieved of how things panned out on Day 2. It took them almost two sessions to pick the last four wickets and that was a big factor that they conceded the big lead. Hasan Mahmud was excellent with the ball and provided the big breakthrough while Mehidy Hasan wrapped things up with a couple. While batting, Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque failed to make any impact but skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy steadied things nicely. After the dismissal of Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim came in and played his shots showing attacking intent which is probably the best way to play on this pitch, and along with Joy chipped away into the lead. They still trail by 101 runs, and have a lot of work to do, but will take a lot of confidence from their performance here into the 'Moving Day'.
South Africa are still ahead in this game, but Bangladesh have fought back nicely to keep themselves in the picture. After seeing what happened on Day 1, everyone would thought that it would be even more difficult batting on this wicket. However, the wicket has settled down a bit, and despite the spinners getting some help, a few batters from both sides showed that if you spend time on it, you will score runs. Earlier it was Kyle Verreynne's fantastic century that helped South Africa take a lead of 202 runs, and then they started with a bang with the ball as well. Kagiso Rabada picked up a couple of early wickets, but after that, they struggled a bit and it was Keshav Maharaj in the final session who got the breakthrough getting rid of the opposition skipper. The Proteas did miss out on a couple of opportunities towards the end and will want to improve on that when they take the field again.
The two umpires bring out the light meter and check for the fading light with the reading they had taken on Day 1! Oh dear, they deem it unfit and ask the players to walk off! Well, it does not take them long to confirm that IT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2. Once again, we have lost overs and more than what we did on the first day. However, this game has moved at a very fast pace, and with three days remaining both teams are very much in it to win it.
MISSED STUMPING! A rush of blood almost costs Mahmudul Hasan Joy his wicket here. This is tossed up, full and on middle, Joy skips down the track for a wild slog across the line but misses it completely. The ball hits a rough and bounces a bit more as the keeper, Kyle Verreynne has to collect it near his chest height and by the time he breaks the stumps, Joy dives back to get his bat inside. It is sent upstairs to check to be absolutely sure. The third umpire sees a lot of replays, and there is a moment when the bat is in the air and the lights go off on the bails. But before the bat went up in the air, Mahmudul Hasan Joy managed to get some part of it behind the crease which saved him. A really close call but he survives!
What just happened there? Is that out? A loss of patience and Mahmudul Hasan Joy and misses his heave, with the ball bouncing awkwardly to the keeper who fails to collect it cleanly in his mitts but manages to knock the bails off. The third umpire goes through multiple camera angles to check if Mahmudul Hasan Joy has dragged his bat back, in time. Looks like the bat is dragged in, but just when the ball clips the bails, it seems to be in the air. After going through with multiple angles, the third umpire calls it NOT OUT!
Looped up, full and on off, Mushfiqur Rahim drives it hard but it hits Tony de Zorzi's boots at silly point and goes nowhere.
Short and around off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy punches it towards extra covers for a quick run.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Mahmudul Hasan Joy defends it on the front foot.
Flatter, full and on middle, angling in, Mushfiqur Rahim works it off the inner half of the bat through square leg for a run. 100 up for Bangladesh!
Floated, full and on off, Mushfiqur Rahim prods forward and blocks it out.
DROPPED! A chance goes begging here! Tossed up, full and on middle, Mahmudul Hasan Joy looks to work it away but gets a leading edge down the pitch. Keshav Maharaj dives low to his left but fails to grab it just above the ground. A single is taken. Joy gets a life!
It has gotten slightly darker and with floodlights on, the umpires get the light meters out. They deem is fine and the game shall continue!
Short and on off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy guides it towards point for one. 8 runs off the over. Dane Piedt has been expensive till now conceding 29 runs in his 4 overs! Bangladesh trails by 104 runs now!
Flighted, full and on middle, Mahmudul Hasan Joy turns it tot he leg side.
Goes short and on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim moves back and nudges it towards fine leg for one.