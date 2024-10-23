Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to save the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur after reaching 101-3 at stumps on Day 2. The hosts will resume action on Day 4 still needing another 101 to avoid an innings defeat. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31) were unbeaten at crease. Earlier, the Proteas were all out for 308 in their first innings of 308, which secured a 202-run lead for the visitors thanks to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's century. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3 Live Score From Mirpur