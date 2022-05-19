Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: BAN's Shoriful Islam Out Of Second Test Due To Injury
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Shoriful Islam suffered an injury while batting on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match in Chittagong.
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam walks back to the pavilion after being injured vs Sri Lanka.© AFP
Bangladesh pace bowler Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka because of a hand injury, the cricket board said on Thursday. The 20-year-old retired hurt after being struck on the right hand while batting on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test in Chittagong on Wednesday. An X-ray confirmed a fracture, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.
The second Test starts on Monday.
"Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of week's rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks," national team physio Bayjedul Islam said.
