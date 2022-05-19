Bangladesh pace bowler Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka because of a hand injury, the cricket board said on Thursday. The 20-year-old retired hurt after being struck on the right hand while batting on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test in Chittagong on Wednesday. An X-ray confirmed a fracture, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

The second Test starts on Monday.

"Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of week's rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks," national team physio Bayjedul Islam said.