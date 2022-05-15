Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: The attention would be on how Bangladesh plays on their home soil whent they square off against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, beginning Sunday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. This series is a part of the World Test Championship so crucial points are at stake for both the teams. Ahead of the first Test, the hosts were given a big blow as Shakib Al Hasan had tested positive for COVID-19, but he has now recovered and is available for the Test match. The focus would also be on how Dimuth Karunaratne's side plays in the series, as they have a very well balanced outfit for the two Tests. (SCORECARD)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
1st Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 15, 2022
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
As we have just a few minutes away from the toss we have some devastating news coming in. Former Australian all-rounder, Andrew Symonds has passed away in a car accident. A cricketer who had the ability to destroy any bowling attack, a true genius, and a legend of the sport. Rest in Peace Roy.
There has been some rain predicted, but let’s hope the weather remains clear and we get a full day's game. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Just like their opponents, Bangladesh are also coming into this game after facing a 2-0 defeat against South Africa. Their batting was a concern in the previous series and they have to step up and score big. Another major concern for them is they are playing this game without their two key bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan. However, veteran Shakib Al Hasan who had tested positive for covid has now been tested negative and is in contention to play the first Test, which is a huge boost for the hosts.
Sri Lanka suffered a disappointing defeat against India in their previous series. They will leave their wounds behind and try to come out on top here. They have appointed Chris Silverwood as their head coach and this will be his first assignment. So, with some new youngsters in the squad and a new head coach, this is a fresh start for Sri Lanka.
After some entertaining T20 cricket, red-ball cricket is back! The purest form of the game returns as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in a two-match test series. On that note welcome to the coverage of the first Test between these two exciting teams.
