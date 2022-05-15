Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: The attention would be on how Bangladesh plays on their home soil whent they square off against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, beginning Sunday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. This series is a part of the World Test Championship so crucial points are at stake for both the teams. Ahead of the first Test, the hosts were given a big blow as Shakib Al Hasan had tested positive for COVID-19, but he has now recovered and is available for the Test match. The focus would also be on how Dimuth Karunaratne's side plays in the series, as they have a very well balanced outfit for the two Tests. (SCORECARD)

