Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4, Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings from 283/7 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Dhaka.
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings from 283/7 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Dhaka. At Stumps, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (87*) Nayeem Hasan (16*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the hosts lead by 81 runs. In the first session, the Proteas will look to bundle out Bangladesh, in order to get a low score to chase. Earlier on Day 3, the play had to be called-off due to bad light. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, South Africa in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2024, Oct 21, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
106&298/8 (87.5)
SA
308
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.39
Batsman
Mehidy Hasan
97* (184)
Taijul Islam
3 (4)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
42/5 (16.5)
Wiaan Mulder
35/0 (12)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
BAN vs SA, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates
No run.
Four!
No run.
Beauty but Kagiso Rabada oversteps again! Fuller and on off, angles in and then straightens. Mehidy Hasan prods forward to block but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Pitched up and around off, Mehidy Hasan knocks it toward mid off.
Short of a length and around off, Mehidy Hasan stabs it out to point.
A shout for LBW, but turned down! Good length and on middle, nips back in a long way, Mehidy Hasan stays back to play but misses to get hit on the pads. No review by South Africa as it looked like going over.
Fuller and on middle, Mehidy Hasan drives it down the ground for a brace. Rabada oversteps and it is called a No Ball.
Hard length and outside off, Mehidy Hasan goes chasing after it but fails to connect.
Oh..close! Good length and on middle, nips back in sharply, Mehidy Hasan looks to play but it goes off the inside edge. Tony de Zorzi at short leg tries to grab it but it goes wide of him.
Sprays it down leg does Mulder, Taijul Islam lets it go.
Full but going down the leg side, Taijul Islam fails to tickle it away.
On a length, outside off, Mehidy Hasan reaches out and drives it wide of cover for a single.
On a back of a length, on off, Mehidy Hasan stands tall and cuts it past point for a couple of runs.
Full and shaping away from the batter, left alone by Mehidy Hasan.
FOUR! Mehidy Hasan moves into the 90s now! Wiaan Mulder begins with a full delivery just outside off, Mehidy Hasan reaches for it and drives it nicely through extra covers for a boundary.
Overpitched and around off, Taijul Islam drills it through cover-point for a brace.
Hard length and around off, Mehidy Hasan stays back and punches it through covers for one.
Pitched up and on off, Taijul Islam pushes it through covers for a run.
OUT! LBW! FIVE FOR RABADA! This is why we were saying he will be so important with the second new ball. This is fuller in length and around middle, keeps low too. Nayeem Hasan gets stuck in his crease and fails to get his bat down in time to play at it and gets hit on the pads right in front of the stumps. A huge shout for LBW, and up goes the finger. Bangladesh eight down now! Also, Taijul Islam comes out to the middle now!