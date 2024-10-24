Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings from 283/7 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Dhaka. At Stumps, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (87*) Nayeem Hasan (16*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the hosts lead by 81 runs. In the first session, the Proteas will look to bundle out Bangladesh, in order to get a low score to chase. Earlier on Day 3, the play had to be called-off due to bad light. (Live Scorecard)