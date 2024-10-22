Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming their innings from 140/6 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming their innings from 140/6 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. At Stumps, Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne were standing not out for 17 and 18 respectively. Earlier on Day 1, the Proteas bundled out Bangladesh for 106 with Kagiso Rabada celebrating being the fastest to take 300 Test wickets. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but four of their top six batsmen failed to reach double figures, with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring with 30 on a lively pitch. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, South Africa in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2024, Oct 21, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
BAN
106
SA
210/6 (60.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.50
Batsman
Kyle Verreynne
58 (81)
Wiaan Mulder
47* (96)
Bowler
Taijul Islam
74/5 (24)
Nayeem Hasan
33/0 (13)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs SA, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates
No run.
Fired in quicker and fuller, on middle, Wiaan Mulder takes a step out and tucks it across.
Full, on middle, Wiaan Mulder reverse sweeps it staraight to short third.
Turning in, from outside off, Wiaan Mulder gets right behind the line and keeps it down.
Pitched up, on leg, Kyle Verreynne tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Flighted full, just outside off, Wiaan Mulder watches the ball closely and opts to make a leave.
Full, on off, Wiaan Mulder drives it straight to cover.
FOUR! Made it look so effortless! Beautiful to watch! Taijul Islam gives it some air and keeps it full, on off, Wiaan Mulder presses ahead and just pushes it through the gap at cover for a boundary. With that boundary the partnership goes beyond 100-runs! What a fantastic partnership this has been!
Flighted full, on middle, Wiaan Mulder stabs it out to silly point.
Full, on middle, Wiaan Mulder digs it down the track.
Smart batting! This is full, on middle, Mulder with soft hands jams it in front to deep mid-wicket and gets two comfortable runs.
Pitched up, on off, Wiaan Mulder drives it in front of deep point for a single. South Africa's lead is now up to 97!
Drifting into leg, from a fuller length, Kyle Verreynne hangs back and guides it past leg slip for a single.
A touch short, on middle and off, Kyle Verreynne yet again skips down the track and whips it to mid-wicket.
Angling in, on middle and leg, Kyle Verreynne taps it in front of short leg.
Darted in, on middle and leg, Kyle Verreynne skips down the track and knocks it to mid-wicket.
Full, on off, Kyle Verreynne tucks it down the deck.
Drinks! South Africa have been excellent in this first hour or so of play. The two overnight batters have stitched up a really important partnership which is nearing 100 runs now and could be match-winning given the conditions here. Kyle Verreynne has already reached his fifty and Wiaan Mulder is not far behind. Bangladesh have been a bit disappointing with their tactics and field placements which allowed the Proteas to get away. They need to put more pressure on the batters and not give away easy runs here or else they could find themselves well behind in this game. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
Flighted up, on middle, Kyle Verreynne sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a single to end the over. South Africa lead by 95 runs!
Quicker, fuller and on middle, Kyle Verreynne sees it out with a straight bat.