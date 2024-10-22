Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa will be resuming their innings from 140/6 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. At Stumps, Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne were standing not out for 17 and 18 respectively. Earlier on Day 1, the Proteas bundled out Bangladesh for 106 with Kagiso Rabada celebrating being the fastest to take 300 Test wickets. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but four of their top six batsmen failed to reach double figures, with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scoring with 30 on a lively pitch. (Live Scorecard)