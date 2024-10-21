Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1, Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the first Test of two-match series in Dhaka. This is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August. Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt
No run.
Pitched up and on off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy drives it firmly but the fielder at short extra covers dives to his right to make a fine stop.
Fuller in length and on off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy strides out and blocks it out.
Back of a length and outside off again, Mahmudul Hasan Joy offer no shot at it.
Hits the good length and on off, shapes in this time, Mahmudul Hasan Joy watches it through and lets it go.
Short of a length and outside off, shaping away, Mahmudul Hasan Joy leaves it alone.
Flighted, full and around leg, Mushfiqur Rahim clips it a but uppishly but safely down to mid on.
Floated, full and on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim turns it to the leg side.
FOUR! Gets it through this time! Keshav Maharaj drags his length back again and outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim gets the chance to free his arms, rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
Goes short again and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim moves back and punches it straight to extra covers.
Flatter, full and on middle, skids through, Mushfiqur Rahim stays back and pushes it back to the bowler.
Floated, short and on middle, turns away, Mushfiqur Rahim moves back and stabs it to covers.
BEATEN! Wiaan Mulder serves this full again and outside off, tempting the batter. Mahmudul Hasan Joy obliges and goes for the big booming drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Pitched up and on off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy blocks it out on the pitch.
Short of a length and outside off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy leaves it alone.
Hits the length hard and just around off, shapes away, Mahmudul Hasan Joy looks to push it but misses by a long distance.
Back of a length and on middle, Mahmudul Hasan Joy pats it down towards mid-wicket.
Good length and on the sixth stump line, holds its line. Mahmudul Hasan Joy plays inside the line of it as the ball goes past the outside edge.
Slows it up, full and around off, turns away, Mushfiqur Rahim goes down for the sweep but misses it completely.
Quicker, short and on middle, Mahmudul Hasan Joy punches it towards covers for a single.