Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates: Hosts Play For Pride As Babar Azam's Men Eye Clean Sweep
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates: Mahmudullah's Bangladesh side is a formidable unit at home but they have come up short so far. The batsmen need to post a big total on Monday as Mahmudullah has opted to bat after winning the toss.
Highlights
- Bangladesh captain Mahmuduallah won the toss and elected to bat
- Pakistan has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series
- Fakhar Zaman is the highest run-getter in the series so far
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates:The stage is set for the 3rd and last match of the series and the hosts will be looking to end on a high after losing the first two matches and with that the series. It was always going to be an uphill task for Bangladesh as Babar Azam's Pakistan team is in red hot form. Mahmudullah's Bangladesh side is a formidable unit at home but they have come up short so far. The batsmen need to post a big total on Monday as Mahmudullah has opted to bat after winning the toss. Pakistan's middle order has been strong, but they will miss the experienced Shoaib Malik, who isn't available for the match. Hasan Ali has been the star performer with the ball for Pakistan while Fakhar Zaman has been the leading light with the bat. It has been a low scoring series and the bowlers are expected to hold sway at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur yet again.
Here are the playing XIs:
Bangladesh:Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Pakistan:Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Ban vs Pak Live Updates
FOUR! Punished! Not how you want to start if you were Rauf!
Haris Rauf to speed in now.
Another great over by Wasim, just 2 off this one and just 5 conceded off his two overs so far. No room this time, back of a length, on off, Naim dabs this to point and denies the single.
A spicy bumper this time! Outside off now, Mohammad Naim lines up to play the pull shot but the ball rises after hitting the deck and the batter misses his shot.
Lack of pace here, hurled across around off, on a length, Hossain plays this again to the left of mid off but this time they run through for one.
Around off, pushed away with a straight bat towards the mid off fielder.
Looked to be a couple but only a single here! On the body, on a length, played with soft hands through square leg. They take one, want the other, there is hesitation and in the end, settle for just a single.
Wasim begins this over with a short delivery, just outside off, no room to play the cut shot but Naim does try to. Misses this time.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries ruin the over for the debutant. Shorter again, outside off though, Shamim Hossain gently deflects this one past the keeper and beats third man to his right. Again 9 from Dahani's over.
FOUR! All the hard work has been undone by Dahani. Poor line and length this time. On the body and a short one too, a swivel and hook from Hossain and the ball ends up in the fine leg fence for a boundary.
That's really good from Dahani! Makes the batter play and beats him. Around off, on a length, lands and moves away slightly, a loose looking drive is attempted from Shamim but he misses.
A pacy short ball this time, slanting across outside off, Hossain only sways away and lets this one be.
On middle, played to the mid on region this time.
A touch short, around off, Naim sways back and taps this to third man for one.
Pushed away to the cover fielder now. 3 off the 3rd over!
Misfield and a single! Babar is the culprit this time. On a length on off, pushed to covers now. Azam rushes forward, forgets to pick up the ball though. Seeing this, the batters sneak through for one.
Served on the pads this time, Shamim Hossain swivels and pulls this through square leg. Looked like it could be two but they settle for just the one.
This length delivery is pushed to covers. Shamim Hossain wants a run but is sent back very quickly.
On a length on off, pushed away to the cover region.
Almost chopped it on, did Naim! Short of a length, slanting across around off, Naim looks to dab it to the off side but only manages an inside edge, back onto his pad. The ball deflects to the off side and the batters scamper through.