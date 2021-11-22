Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates:The stage is set for the 3rd and last match of the series and the hosts will be looking to end on a high after losing the first two matches and with that the series. It was always going to be an uphill task for Bangladesh as Babar Azam's Pakistan team is in red hot form. Mahmudullah's Bangladesh side is a formidable unit at home but they have come up short so far. The batsmen need to post a big total on Monday as Mahmudullah has opted to bat after winning the toss. Pakistan's middle order has been strong, but they will miss the experienced Shoaib Malik, who isn't available for the match. Hasan Ali has been the star performer with the ball for Pakistan while Fakhar Zaman has been the leading light with the bat. It has been a low scoring series and the bowlers are expected to hold sway at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur yet again.

Here are the playing XIs:

Bangladesh:Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan:Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani