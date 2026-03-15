Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Sunday. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into the final ODI, meaning the winner of today's match will clinch series victory. However, rain is on the cards later in the day. Pakistan, led by Shaheen Afridi, bounced back with a big victory in the second ODI after suffering a heavy defeat in the first game. 20-year-old all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the show in their win. Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangladesh made headlines after their controversial run out in the previous match, but will be relying on pacer Nahid Rana among others to fire them to a win again. (Live Scorecard)