Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Pak Opt To Bowl In Series Decider As Rain Threat Looms Large
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: The series is tied at 1-1 heading into the third and final ODI in Dhaka.
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Sunday. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into the final ODI, meaning the winner of today's match will clinch series victory. However, rain is on the cards later in the day. Pakistan, led by Shaheen Afridi, bounced back with a big victory in the second ODI after suffering a heavy defeat in the first game. 20-year-old all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the show in their win. Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangladesh made headlines after their controversial run out in the previous match, but will be relying on pacer Nahid Rana among others to fire them to a win again. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Mar 15, 2026
Play In Progress
BAN
77/0 (12.5)
PAK
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Saif Hassan
25 (36)
Tanzid Hasan
47* (41)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
22/0 (3.5)
Faheem Ashraf
17/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Mehidy Hasan Miraz Shaheen Afridi Maaz Sadaqat Sahibzada Farhan Agha Salman Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Wasim Litton Das Nahid Rana Tawhid Hridoy Rishad Hossain Mustafizur Rahman
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE
Bangs in a bouncer, on middle, but too high for the batter, Tanzid Hasan ducks under it. Wided.
On a length and on middle, Saif Hassan clips it through square leg for a single.
FOUR! Powered away! Faheem Ashraf lands this short of a length but well outside off. Saif Hassan gives the charge, stays leg side of the ball and absolutely smacks it past extra cover for a boundary.
WIDE! Back of a length and around leg, angling in, Saif Hassan fails to flick it away. Called a wide.
Drops it short and on middle, turns in again, Tanzid Hasan tucks it to short mid-wicket. 11 runs from the 11th over!
Slows it up, full and on off, turns in sharply, Tanzid Hasan prods forward and blocks it out.
FOUR! Fine shot! Abrar Ahmed bowls this flatter, full and on middle. Tanzid Hasan gets his front foot out of the way and thumps it over the bowler's head for a boundary now.
SIX! Clean strike! Flighted delivery, full and around off. Tanzid Hasan extends his arms to get underneath it and dispatches it with ease over the long off fence for a biggie.
Tossed up, full and on off, Saif Hassan uses his feet and drives it to to long off for a single.
Floated, short and on middle, turns away a bit, Saif Hassan stays back and keeps it out on the pitch.
End of first Powerplay! A maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the inner circle now.
Excellent end to the Powerplay by Pakistan. Back of a length and on leg. Hasan swipes across and to square leg.
Another dot! Tidy bowling from Ashraf so far! Keeps it close to the off pole. Hasan punches it to cover.
Bowls in the same region, outside off. Hasan cuts it firmly but to point.
Fractionally short, outside off, a bit too wide. Hasan guides it to point.
Pushes it full and around off. Hasan drops it to cover.
Bowls it on a length and on the pads. Hasan helps it to short fine leg.
Wide! Length delivery, down the leg side. Hasan lets it be. 50 is up for Bangladesh.
Shorter delivery, outside off, turning in sharply. Hasan gets low and swipes it to deep square leg for one.
Ahmed keeps it full and on middle and off, slower in the air. Hasan taps it on the off side.