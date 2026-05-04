Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about the motivation driving the team as they gear up for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, following their historic triumph in the 50-over tournament at home last year. Speaking at the IISM Degree Distribution Ceremony 2026, Jemimah, alongside head coach Amol Muzumdar, expressed the team's desire to build on their recent success. "I think it's a bit of motivation now. Since we've won one, we want to win two," Jemimah said as quoted by ICC.

The team's preparation for the next World Cup, according to Jemimah, has been long and steady.

"Our preparation has been strong. It didn't just begin after the squad announcement. Right after the 2025 World Cup, during our first series against Sri Lanka, coach Amol Muzumdar told us, 'This is where we start for the next World Cup.' So we've been preparing from day one," Jemimah shared, highlighting the importance of early and consistent training.

Jemimah also lauded Nandani, a player who has emerged as a key figure for the team. "Nandani has been fantastic for us," Jemimah remarked. "She proved herself not just in one game, but consistently across matches. With the experience in this squad, we're confident she'll flourish on the big stage."

As the Indian team continues their preparations, the confidence in their squad's ability, leadership under Muzumdar, and the presence of rising stars like Nandani suggest they are more focused than ever on achieving even greater success at the global level.

Amanjot has been a key figure in India's white-ball setup and played a crucial role in their 2025 triumph, making her absence in the UK a big blow, particularly given her value as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

"She is injured, and it is very difficult to replace somebody like Amanjot. She has been doing consistently well for India," Muzumdar said, a sentiment that was also echoed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the press conference after the squad announcement.

"We will miss her for sure, but injuries are part of the game, and she has had a bad one, and she will be out of cricket for at least 4-5 months. I hope she recovers well and comes back stronger. She is difficult to replace, but that is the way it goes," he added.

Placed in Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 14 June.

India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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