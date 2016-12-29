 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom Ton Guides Hosts to Comprehensive Win

Updated: 29 December 2016 11:28 IST

After Neil Broom's unbeaten 109 was the only significant innings in New Zealand's 251, Bangladesh suffered a dramatic meltdown when they were cruising towards what should have been a comfortable victory

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom Ton Guides Hosts to Comprehensive Win
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Neil Broom celebrates after scoring his maiden ODI century. © AFP

A century from Neil Broom set New Zealand up for a 67-run victory over Bangladesh to take the second one-day international and the series in Nelson on Thursday.

After Broom's unbeaten 109 was the only significant innings in New Zealand's 251, Bangladesh suffered a dramatic meltdown when they were cruising towards what should have been a comfortable victory.

They reached 104 for one in the 23rd over and were all out for 184 by the 43rd over, losing the last nine wickets for 80 runs.

Part-time spinner Kane Williamson engineered the collapse with three for 22.

The win, following New Zealand's 77-run victory in the first match, gave the hosts an unbeatable 2-0 lead with one match remaining, also in Nelson, on Saturday.

Topics : New Zealand Bangladesh Neil Broom Kane Williamson Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 67 runs in the 2nd ODI
  • Neil Broom was the top scorer with an unbeaten 109 off 107 balls
  • New Zealand take an unbeatable 2-0 lead with one match remaining
Related Articles
CLT20 Stats: Neil Broom stars in Otago Volts' 14th successive win in Twenty20 cricket
CLT20 Stats: Neil Broom stars in Otago Volts' 14th successive win in Twenty20 cricket
CLT20: It was a special knock, says Neil Broom after ton vs Perth Scorchers
CLT20: It was a special knock, says Neil Broom after ton vs Perth Scorchers
CLT20: Neil Broom's special ton blows Perth Scorchers away at Jaipur
CLT20: Neil Broom's special ton blows Perth Scorchers away at Jaipur
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.