BAN vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live: New Zealand look to overturn a 44-run deficit against Bangladesh as they take the field on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test in Sylhet. Kane Williamson struck a defiant century Wednesday but was unable to put New Zealand in control. The visitors reached 266-8 at stumps on the second day, still trailing Bangladesh by 44 runs in the first innings. The former New Zealand captain hit 104 off 205 balls in his 29th Test century with 11 fours, before Taijul Islam broke through his defence to bowl out the right-hander. (Live Scorecard)