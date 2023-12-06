Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates:New Zealand look to bounce back from defeat as they take on Bangladesh in the second Test match in Dhaka. New Zealand are trailing Bangladesh 0-1 in the two-Test series after their 150-run defeat in the opening Test in Sylhet. It was New Zealand's first loss in Bangladesh and the second loss ever against their opponents. On the other hand, New Zealand have not won a Test match in Bangladesh since 2008 with the last three matches ending in a draw. (Live Scorecard)

