Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI on Thursday. The Tamim Iqbal-led side eyes a series victory while Ireland aim to the level things when the two teams meet each other. The match will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. In the first game, Bangladesh registered a massive 183-run victory, while the second match was abandoned due to rain after the hosts posted a total of 349 for 6 in 50 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland, straight from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet: