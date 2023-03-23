Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live: Ireland Opt To Bat Against Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI on Thursday.
BAN vs IRE, 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh eye a series victory against Ireland on Thursday.© AFP
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI on Thursday. The Tamim Iqbal-led side eyes a series victory while Ireland aim to the level things when the two teams meet each other. The match will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. In the first game, Bangladesh registered a massive 183-run victory, while the second match was abandoned due to rain after the hosts posted a total of 349 for 6 in 50 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland, straight from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet:
TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and they will BAT first.
Ireland on the other hand have been below par in their performances as the bowling has not clicked at all. The inability of spinners to take wickets has led the visitors down as the hosts have scored well in excess of 300 in both games. The spinners need to step up if Ireland are to level the series here along with the batting as well. Can the Irish spoil the party for Bangladesh just like rain did last time around? Or will the hosts overcome the overcast conditions and the visitors to take the series 2-0? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
Bangladesh have been sensational throughout the series and have been in their best batting form ever. Litton Das came in form in the last game and scored crucial runs along with the youngster in the team Towhid Hridoy who did really well. It is Mushfiqur Rahim that has impressed a lot with his new style of play in the recent games where he has unleashed his aggressive side. They might have won the series in the last game after posting 349 runs but the rain Gods spoiled the party for them. Nevertheless, they will look to finish the job in this game.
Hello and a very warm welcome to everyone tuning in. We are all set for the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland. Sylhet will host this final ODI. The hosts have a 1-0 lead with one game being washed out and that means they cannot lose the series. On the other hand, it is a good chance for Ireland to level the series against a strong opposition. Let's see who comes out on top in the battle of the giant killers.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the 3rd and final ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. So far, this series has been bossed by Bangladesh who scored a mammoth 338 runs in the first ODI and then got Ireland for only 155 runs, winning by a massive 183 runs. The second ODI was heading into the same direction as Bangladesh scored 349 runs this time but rain played spoilsport and probably saved Ireland. That abandoned game means that Ireland have been handed a big opportunity to level the series. It won't be easy by any means but if they do get the win, a 1-1 result against Bangladesh in their own backyard isn't something many of the big teams have even managed to do in recent times. In both games so far, the hosts have had contributions throughout the batting order which is a great sign for them. In the second game, Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto played brilliantly with Towhid Hridoy just missing out on a half-ton. It was though the veteran, Mushfiqur Rahim who hit a sensational century to ensure Bangladesh put on a record-breaking tour. Their bowling unit looks really settled and there are hardly any holes to plug. As for Ireland, the conditions are challenging enough for a fairly inexperienced side but the form of the hosts coupled with that has made life really difficult for them. A lot depends on the opening pair of Ireland with Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie the most likely to put up a fight having played in these conditions before but they also have some exciting talent in the middle order. The bowling certainly needs to improve as well and conceeding 300 plus runs in back-to-back matches is never easy to digest. Right then, can Ireland pull off an upset here? Or will Bangladesh continue on their merry way? We shall find out.