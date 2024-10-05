Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh Women vs England Women Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Bangladesh Women vs England Women, 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: England Women begin their campaign on Saturday.
Bangladesh Women vs England Women, 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Updates© X/@englandcricket
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE Updates: Bangladesh face England in their second match at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, it will be the campaign opener for the England Women. The contest will be taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Bangladesh defeated Scotland by 16 runs in their opening encounter at the same venue. They thus top the Group B table with two points after one game. South Africa and West Indies are the other teams in the group. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 WC Live Updates
The pre-match proceedings are done and we are all set for the play to get underway. The two umpires are the first ones to make their way onto the field and they are followed by the players of Bangladesh Women. It will be the duo of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier to open the innings for England Women.
The umpires and the match officials make their way out to the middle for the pre-match proceedings. They are followed by the two squads of players along with their mascots and they will now line up for their respective national anthems. It will be England's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of Bangladesh.
PITCH REPORT - Natalie Germanos is pitchside. She says that the temperature has dropped down just a couple of degrees from the start of the previous game and the wind has died down as well. Katey Martin joins her and says that the surface has been baking in the sun and it might skid a bit under lights but won't change much. Reckons that the spinners will play a big role but in terms of speed, the English spinners are the fastest, and Bangladesh spinners are the slowest which might be an interesting battle.
The skipper of Bangladesh Women, Nigar Sultana says they’ll look to restrict them to a low score. Informs they have a single change with Dilara Akter coming in for Murshida Khatun. Adds that win was a big thing and it was a special moment. Ends by saying they are capable of beating any side but they’ll need to execute their plans well.
Heather Knight, the captain of England Women says they will bat first as it seems easier to defend a score. Mentions they are ready to play and looking forward to this game. Informs about her side and how they are going with four spinners and adds that they are well prepared for this game.
England Women (Playing XI) - Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Dani Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI) - Dilara Akter (In for Murshida Khatun), Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favour of England Women. Heather Knight has elected to BAT first.
NEWS FLASH - The opening contest of Matchday 3 has finished a few minutes ago and in that clash Australia Women have emerged victorious over Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets to start their campaign with a win. Chasing a small total of 94 runs, Australia lost early wickets but managed to keep composure and ended the game with plenty of balls to spare.
England Women on the other hand are one of the in-form sides coming into the tournament and alongside Australia, will be the other big favorite to win it all. However, they haven't managed to replicate their success from the 2009 edition, facing defeat in 3 finals and the Heather Knight-led side will be raring to change that fact. Will we see the first proper upset of the tournament? Or will England Women make light work of Bangladesh Women? We will find out in due time. Toss and team news in a bit, so, stick around.
Bangladesh Women have had to make the UAE their home for this World Cup and with how things have gone so far, they wouldn't mind it either. They managed to pick up a solid win against tournament debutants, Scotland Women. However, they did drop a handful of catches and will be aware that any slip-ups in the field against a difficult opponent could prove to be fatal.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. It is Matchday number 3 and it is now time for the second clash of the day where the would-be hosts Bangladesh Women will be taking on inaugural champions England Women in a Group B encounter in Sharjah.
... MATCH DAY ...
The stage is set for England to kickstart their campaign as they face off against the tournament hosts, Bangladesh, at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. England find themselves in Group B alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. They arrived in the UAE as early as September, participating in a preparation camp as they aim to go all the way after a semi-final exit in 2023. Given the spin-friendly conditions, England have opted for a spin-heavy attack, with Sophie Ecclestone leading the charge. Alongside her, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith will provide additional spin options that captain Heather Knight can deploy. Among the 15-member squad, Lauren Bell stands out as the lone out-and-out pacer, while all-rounders Dani Gibson and Freya Kemp will contribute with their medium pace. When discussing all-rounders, one cannot overlook Nat Sciver-Brunt, a premier player in women’s cricket, who will be vital to England's chances in the competition. The batting lineup also boasts talent in Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, and captain Heather Knight, all of whom are capable of making significant contributions. For Bangladesh, their victory against Scotland in the tournament opener marked the end of a 16-game losing streak in Women’s T20 World Cups. After opting to bat first, they struggled to find their rhythm, finishing with a modest total of 119. Fortunately, their bowlers rose to the occasion, successfully defending the total despite some fielding lapses that could prove costly against a side like England. Sobhana Mostary and Shathi Rani provided decent starts but couldn’t find the next gear in their innings, something they will need to improve upon. For Bangladesh to compete against a formidable English bowling attack, a collective effort from players such as Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, and skipper Nigar Sultana will be crucial. Their spin attack, featuring Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, and Rabeya, alongside seamers Marufa Akter and Ritu Moni, will also be pivotal. In the three meetings between these two sides, England have emerged victorious on all occasions. Will they assert their dominance or can Bangladesh spring a surprise? We shall find out.