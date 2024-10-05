Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE Updates: Bangladesh face England in their second match at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, it will be the campaign opener for the England Women. The contest will be taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Bangladesh defeated Scotland by 16 runs in their opening encounter at the same venue. They thus top the Group B table with two points after one game. South Africa and West Indies are the other teams in the group. (Live Scorecard)