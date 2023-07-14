Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh Eye Revenge vs Afghanistan After ODI Debacle
1st T20I Live: Bangladesh and Afghanistan square off in Sylhet.© AFP
BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I Live: After being outplayed by the visitors in the recently-concluded ODI series, Bangladesh now eye a comeback with a win in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Sylhet. Afghanistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODIs, before Bangladesh registered a consolation win in the third and final game. Both teams had met during the T20 Asia Cup last year, and it was Afghanistan who came out on top. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Sylhet
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They will BOWL first.
Bangladesh are a formidable side in the T20s, and they will look to overcome their ODI defeat. They will be eager to display their prowess with the bat and the ball. Shakib Al Hasan has a great top order, along with some pace and spin attack as well. On the flip side, Afghanistan also includes some of the greatest power hitters and spin wizards, and Rashid Khan will look for a solid performance from them. Which side will get over the line? Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit...
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! Bangladesh and Afghanistan shift bases now towards a short two-T20 International series, which will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The home side suffered a 2-1 loss in the ODI series, and they will be looking for revenge in this game. The Afghans will look to continue with the same momentum and win this series as well. A mouth-watering affair is on the way. Stay tuned...
... MATCH DAY ...
After an entertaining ODI series that saw Afghanistan clinch the trophy with a 2-1 scoreline, Afghanistan and Bangladesh now shift focus to the shortest format of the game. The two teams will now be seen in action in a two-match T20I series, with both T20Is to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Despite the loss in the third ODI, Afghanistan are riding high on confidence after winning their first ODI series against Bangladesh. Under the captaincy of Rashid Khan, the visitors are now eyeing the T20I series as well. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been one of the most dominant ODI sides at home, but they have been handed a reality check by Afghanistan. With Shakib Al Hasan returning to lead the T20I side now, the hosts will look to bounce back and reaffirm their dominance in home conditions. As far as their T20I batting is concerned, the onus will be on Litton Das and Rony Talukdar to provide solid starts at the top of the order. In the middle overs, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, and Najmul Hossain Shanto will be required to step up. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud form the pace attack for Bangladesh, while the spin bowling duties will rest on the shoulders of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be playing this T20I series under the leadership of Rashid Khan. Their batting has been bolstered with the return of Mohammad Shahzad, who finds himself in the Afghanistan squad after a gap of two years. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were the stars with the bat in the ODI series, and the Afghan fans will be hoping that the duo can translate that form into the T20I series. When it comes to the pace department, Fazalhaq Farooqi will be the leader of the pack and will have Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat for support. Other than Rashid Khan, Afghanistan also have Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad in their ranks as spin bowling options. Afghanistan have the upper hand in the T20I format, winning six out of the previous nine meetings between these two sides. Will Afghanistan continue their dominance over Bangladesh? Or will it be Bangladesh who draw the first blood in the series? We will find out soon enough.