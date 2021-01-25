Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has to wait for the next 24-hour before knowing the full extent of the groin injury he picked up during the third ODI against West Indies. Shakib pulled up while bowling his fifth over, and left the field after receiving the physio's attention, leaving Soumya Sarkar to complete the over.

Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The 3-0 result at home has lifted Bangladesh to the second position in the ODI Super League points table as they are on 30 points along with England but ahead on net run rate.

"First of all, I need to see how I'll pull up tomorrow. At this point, the groin doesn't look alright but we need to see after 24 hours," Shakib Al Hasan said after the match.

"I think a lot of credit goes to the coaching staff and teammates (for his successful comeback). Their backing and support helped me a lot, especially in the first game. I always knew that I needed some match time. After the first game, I got the confidence that I needed and as the series went on, I got better. Our fast bowlers and spinners complement each other. We have a good ODI bowling setup now. There is a lot of competition for spots and it's been healthy for us," he added.

His injury may affect his participation in the Test series that begins on February 3.

Chasing 298, West Indies failed to get an ideal start as the side lost both its openers in quick succession and Kyle Mayers (11) also departed soon after, reducing the visitors to 47/3 in the 12th over.

The batting of the visitors followed the same tale which was there to be seen in the first two ODIs. The middle-order was not able to show any fight, and soon the hosts gained a complete advantage by reducing West Indies to 93/5 in the 26th over.

Rovman Powell and Raymon Reifer provided little resistance for the visitors as the duo formed a 38-run stand, but in the 41st over, Soumya Sarkar broke the partnership as he dismissed Powell (47), reducing West Indies to 155/7. Bangladesh did not waste further time and the visitors were bundled out for 177 in the 45th over.

Earlier, half-centuries by Tamim Iqbal, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh post a total of 297/6 in the allotted fifty overs.