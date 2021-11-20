Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Updates And Score: Bangladesh Eye Momentum, Pakistan Bag Early Wickets
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Updates: After losing the first T20I, the hosts will be aiming to level the series in the second T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Updates:Aiming to post a strong target, Bangladesh are currently seeking momentum against Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka. The hosts are currently two wickets down, having lost their opening pair of Mohammad Naim (2) and Saif Hassan (0) in the opening stages to Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi respectively. The home side's captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh are using an unchanged playing XI from their previous XI. Meanwhile, Pakistan have rested Hasan Ali and have included Shaheen Shah Afridi in their lineup. The visitors won the first T20I by four wickets on Friday. Chasing a target of 128, Pakistan reached 132 for six in 19.2 overs with Khushdil Shah playing a knock of 34 off 35 balls and Fakhar Zaman smashing 34 in 36 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan slammed an unbeaten knock of 21 off 10 balls. Taskin Ahmed was in good form for Bangladesh, taking two wickets in four overs. Initially, Bangladesh posted 127 for seven in 20 overs as Afif Hossain registered a knock of 26 off 34 balls. Hasan Ali was in excellent form, taking three wickets in four overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ban vs Pak Live Updates
2 runs.
Bowling change. Shoaib Malik returns to bowl after the Powerplay. His first over went for 7 runs. With two left-handers in the middle, Babar Azam is forced to hold back Mohammad Nawaz.
A single to end the over! Just a tad short, outside off. Afif Hossain rocks back and opens the face of his bat to guide it towards deep point.
This is tossed up, around middle. Afif Hossain prods and blocks it watchfully.
Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Najmul Hossain Shanto turns it towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Wide! Shadab errs in line and spills this one down leg. Najmul Hossain Shanto misses his nudge. Wide called by the umpire.
Tossed up, down leg. Afif Hossain comes forward and tucks it to the leg side. The batters cross for a run.
Another full ball, around middle. Najmul Hossain Shanto prods and drills it to long on for a run.
Tossed up, around middle and leg. Afif Hossain eases it to long on and collects a single.
FOUR! What a way to end the Powerplay! It's fuller and outside off, there to be hit and Najmul Hossain Shanto presses forward before crunching it through the gap at extra cover for a boundary. Bangladesh are 36/2 after the first 6 overs.
A low full toss around off, Afif strokes it down to mid on where Khushdil Shah dives to his right to stop the racing ball. They take a single.
Almost an 89 mph delivery, short and around off, Afif tries to play the ramp shot but fails to connect.
Gets behind the line of the delivery and hits it with soft hands to mid off. They cross for a sharp run.
Pitches it up and around off, Najmul pushes it with an angled bat to point.
Haris Rauf begins from 'round the wicket and delivers it on a length around off, Shanto plays it down from the crease to point.
Haris Rauf is into the attack.
This one is tossed up very nicely, around off, Afif is forward in defense.
Goes on the back foot to a short delivery and punches it down through mid on for one.
The umpires are having a boundary check! Mohammad Wasim at fine leg has just managed to pull the ball back in play and has saved a couple of runs for his side.
Fortunate! Malik follows the batsman down the leg side with a flatter short ball, Shanto steps back to cut but under-edges it past the stumps and short fine leg. Mohammad Wasim chases and stops it near the fence. It's referred upstairs as the fielder has his one hand very close to the fence while pulling it back but the third umpire reckons that he has done it neatly. Two added to the total.