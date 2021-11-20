Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Updates:Aiming to post a strong target, Bangladesh are currently seeking momentum against Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka. The hosts are currently two wickets down, having lost their opening pair of Mohammad Naim (2) and Saif Hassan (0) in the opening stages to Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi respectively. The home side's captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh are using an unchanged playing XI from their previous XI. Meanwhile, Pakistan have rested Hasan Ali and have included Shaheen Shah Afridi in their lineup. The visitors won the first T20I by four wickets on Friday. Chasing a target of 128, Pakistan reached 132 for six in 19.2 overs with Khushdil Shah playing a knock of 34 off 35 balls and Fakhar Zaman smashing 34 in 36 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan slammed an unbeaten knock of 21 off 10 balls. Taskin Ahmed was in good form for Bangladesh, taking two wickets in four overs. Initially, Bangladesh posted 127 for seven in 20 overs as Afif Hossain registered a knock of 26 off 34 balls. Hasan Ali was in excellent form, taking three wickets in four overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

