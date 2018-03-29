 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Darren Lehmann To Step Down As Head Coach After Fourth Test In South Africa

Updated: 29 March 2018 18:18 IST

Darren Lehmann on Thursday announced the fourth Test against South Africa will be his last Test as a coach.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Darren Lehmann To Step Down As Head Coach After Fourth Test In South Africa
Lehmann was cleared of any wrongdoing by Cricket Australia (CA) © AFP

Darren Lehmann on Thursday announced the fourth Test against South Africa will be his last game as Australia's head coach. Lehmann was speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match beginning Friday. "Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing I've ever had to do," he said. When asked his proudest achievement as the head coach, Lehman was concise and pointed. "I would say the way we dealt with Philip Hughes's passing," he said.

After being cleared of any wrongdoing by Cricket Australia investigation in the ball-tampering scandal on Wednesday, Lehmann said he fears for the health of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Lehmann comments came after CA slapped one-year bans on Smith and Warner besides announcing a 9-month ban on the 25-year-old opener Bancroft for their involvement in tampering with the cricket ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa.

"They have made a mistake as everyone else, including myself, has made mistakes in the past. They are young men and I hope people will give them a second chance. Their health and well-being is extremely important to us," said Lehmann in his first public comments since the scandal broke.

He admitted that the players made a grave mistake and hoped people will give them a second chance. "The players have made a grave mistake but they are not bad people. There is a human side to this. I hope people will give them a second chance", he added.

Lehmann went on to say that there is a need for them to change the way they play. "There is a need for us to change the way we play," he reportedly said, adding that the way the New Zealand team plays is a model for the game. We need to work to bring the respect back from the fans", he said.

The fourth Test will be played from March 30 and Australia will be led by their new captain Tim Paine. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be leading a side which will also see middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell along with openers Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team Darren Lehmann Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lehmann said saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing
  • Lehmann was cleared of any wrongdoing by Cricket Australia (CA)
  • The fourth South Africa-Australia Test will be played from March 30
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Fears For David Warner, Steve Smith And Cameron Bancroft
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Australia Coach Darren Lehmann Fears For David Warner, Steve Smith And Cameron Bancroft's Health
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Should Get Second Chance, Says Darren Lehmann
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner And Cameron Bancroft Should Get Second Chance, Says Darren Lehmann
This Is What Darren Lehmann Said On The Walkie-Talkie To 12th Man Peter Handscomb
This Is What Darren Lehmann Said On The Walkie-Talkie To 12th Man Peter Handscomb
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Darren Lehmann To Break Silence After Surviving Punishment
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Darren Lehmann To Break Silence After Surviving Punishment
'Win, Win, Win' - How Darren Lehmann Ethos Hurt Australia Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.