It was way back in January 2013 when Pakistan played a bilateral series against India. The series had taken place on latter's home soil. However, the increased political tensions between the two nations after that, put the idea of another bilateral series well away. Since that series, India and Pakistan face each other only at ICC events and Asia Cup. This has definitely reduced the number of matches that used to take place between the sides before 2013, and has also affected the joy of cricket fans, who love to witness the rivalry between the two sides on the field.

Whatever happens on the nation front, but the players of both the sides have more often than not shared a cordial relationship with each other. Barring some instances, the fans of both the sides have also maintained a decorum during the matches between the arch-rivals.

Recalling the experience of playing in India on the nation's home soil, wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal has said that the Indian crowd gives a lot of respect to the Pakistani players.

"India mai khelna mujhe bahut acha lagta hai. Asia mein, especially, khelna bahut acha lagta hai. Abhi tak mai Pakistan mein home series itni lambi nahi khela, sirf do matches khela hoon T20, usme bhi unlucky raha. Pehli, pehli ball par out hota raha (I like playing in India and in Asia. I haven't played a big series in Pakistan till date and only played in two T20Is in that also I got out for 0)," said out-of-favour player Umar Akmal to a Pakistani journalist on latter's YouTube channel .

"India mein jab khelta hoon, aisa lagta hai jaise apni country mein khelta raha hoon. Crowd bahut jyada respect deta hai dono teams ko. Ye nahi hai ki sirf Indian team ko respect deta hai, vo waha jo bhi team aaye usko bahut respect dete hai. Especially Pakistani players ko bahut jyada respect milti hai wahan pe (in India). Maja aata hai waha par khelne mai (Whenever I have played in India, I feel as if I'm playing in my own country. The crowd in India respects both teams; Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too," Akmal added.

