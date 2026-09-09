There seems to be no end to Pakistan's troubles, with the Babar Azam-led side left reeling by England in the morning session on Day 1 of the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The visitors were five wickets down in less than an hour and a half of play. Captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were at the crease after Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer once again broke the back of Pakistan's inexperienced top order. Pakistan, who are yet to breach the 200-run mark in an innings after two Tests, are seemingly heading towards another batting collapse amid overcast conditions at Edgbaston.

Saim Ayub (0) was the first to walk back to the dressing room, wasting a review after Robinson trapped him LBW in the third over of the match.



- Saim Ayub made his comeback in the 3rd Test at Edgbaston but was dismissed for a DUCK.



His last 10 completed Test innings:

0, 0, 0, 27, 0, 14, 8, 0, 19, 22



A tough start to his Test comeback. pic.twitter.com/TU0WOyLmAq — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) September 9, 2026

Azan Awais (9) was the next to fall a couple of overs later, offering catching practice to Josh Tongue at midwicket, much to Archer's delight.

Azan Awais goes for 9 as both openers depart pic.twitter.com/F2im3ykbQ8 — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) September 9, 2026

Abdullah Shafique (3) and Shan Masood (5) could not offer any resistance either, perishing within the space of nine balls, with Robinson and Archer striking respectively.

Abdullah Shafique departs for 3 pic.twitter.com/GvG8qMJGMT — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) September 9, 2026

Another poor shot from a Pakistani batter leads to another poor dismissal, Shan Masood out, Pakistan 4 down for just 26 inside the first 10 overs pic.twitter.com/z4BzFKXduO — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) September 9, 2026

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's innings lasted just 18 balls as Josh Tongue cleaned up his off stump with a jaffa on 7.

Babar Azam gets broken through by Josh Tongue pic.twitter.com/VkAAsAygy8 — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) September 9, 2026

Earlier, Pakistan responded to the defeat in Lord's by sending seven players home and calling up replacements, five of whom were uncapped at Test level.

Their team at Edgbaston featured four changes, with wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, all-rounder Mohammad Imran Randhawa and seamer Razaullah all given debuts.

Saim replaced Imam-ul-Haq after the opener was unable to bat in either innings at Lord's because of a calf strain.

"The outside noise is not in our control," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss. "We are just trying to prepare for this game and look after ourselves in this group.

"Mike Hesson has helped a lot. He is experienced and has a lot of knowledge. We have good communication."

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