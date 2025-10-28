Pakistan cricket team batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck during the first T20I encounter against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Babar, who last played a T20I for Pakistan back in December 2024, failed to impress on his return as he was dismissed by Corbin Bosch. In the sixth over of Pakistan's innings, Babar completely miscued his shot against a pacy length delivery from Bosch. It was a simple catch for Reeza Hendricks at cover as Babar's stay at the crease lasted just two balls. Social media was not happy with Babar's performance and the Pakistan batter was trolled brutally by the users.

Earlier, Babar also dropped a sitter at long-on that proved to be costly for Pakistan. The incident happened in the 17th over of South Africa's innings as George Linde slammed a delivery from Shaheen Afridi straight to Babar. However, despite making his ground, the ball bounced out of his hands.

Can't bat can't field ,burden on Pakistan team Babar azam pic.twitter.com/bJfPXfCSa6 — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) October 28, 2025

Linde went on to score 36 off 22 balls as South Africa posted a total of 194/9 in 20 overs.

Unreal Downfall of Babar Azam. Now he can't score even against B or C Teams pic.twitter.com/hbs5DiUG6O — Aryan Goel (@Aryan42832Goel) October 28, 2025

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi