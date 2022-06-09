Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form in international cricket as he slammed a century in the first ODI against West Indies in Multan to set up the foundation for an exciting chase, which saw the hosts reach the target of 306 runs with 4 balls to spare in Multan. Babar's knock of 103 off 107 balls was the cornerstone of Pakistan's innings. He was ably supported by Imam-ul-Haq (65) and Mohammad Rizwn (59).

The finishing was provided by Khushdil Shah who remained unbeaten on 41 off just 23 balls. Babar has now scored more than 1000 runs in ODIs since taking over as Pakistan's captain. He has reached this feat in just 13 innings and has thus beaten former India captain Virat Kohli's record of 17 innings.

Pakistan Cricket Board took to Instagram to celebrate Babar's achievement.

Babar Azam needed 98 runs before the start of the match to beat Kohli's mark and he has done that in style.

The Pakistan captain is hot property in international cricket currently, as he is ranked first in T20Is and ODIs and fourth in Test cricket.

It needs to be noted though that 7 of these 13 innings have come on placid tracks at home. But that doesn't take away from the fact that Babar is certainly one of the best batters on the international scene currently.