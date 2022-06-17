Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a memorable run in 2021. While he led Pakistan to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, he also helped the side beat South Africa 2-1 at home in the ODI format. All those matches saw Babar making crucial contributions with the bat as well. For his overall effort, the player was named in ICC's ODI and T20I teams of 2021. It is worth noting that Babar is currently the number one batter in both the formats.

The star batter recently shared a picture of himself, posing with both his caps.

"Hard work pays off," wrote Babar on Twitter.

Hard work pays off pic.twitter.com/HwyvSXl672 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 15, 2022

Later, ICC also shared the same picture with a caption, "Very well deserved, Babar Azam."

#1 in ODI Batting Rankings

#1 in T20I Batting Rankings

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2021

ICC T20I Team of the Year 2021



Very well deserved, Babar Azampic.twitter.com/QyrsgJD9f1 — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2022

In 2021, Babar scored 939 runs across 29 matches at an average of 37.56 with the help of one century and nine half-centuries.

He was the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup last year. In 6 games at the world event, Babar scored 303 runs at an average of 60.60 with his highest score being 70.

It is worth noting that the batting talisman scored four half-centuries in the tournament held in the UAE and Oman.

Promoted

Talking about his ODI form in 2021, Babar played six matches and scored 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with the help of two centuries.

One of Babar's tons came in Birmingham where the conditions favoured seam bowling. Under his leadership, Pakistan defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series with the captain winning the Player of the Match awards in both their victories.