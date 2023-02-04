While Suryakumar Yadav is currently the No. 1 T20I batter in ICC rankings, Babar Azam holds the same place in the ODI format. In 48 T20Is, Suryakumar has scored 1675 runs at an average of 46.52 with an astounding strike-rate of 175.76. Whereas, in 95 ODIs, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar has scored 4813 runs at an average of 59.41 with a strike-rate of 89.03. Suryakumar is known for playing unorthodox shots. Recently, in a video that is doing the rounds in social media, Babar Azam can be seen playing unorthodox.

Some fans have found resemblance with Suryakumar in Babar's attempt.

Practice me Har koi Marta he match me marke dikhaye to manage....bt esi ummid &trust to only hamare Surya bhai @surya_14kumar pe hi he — Pranav Thakkar (@PranavT71959705) February 4, 2023

Imitating SKY...

But do it in a real match not in nets only. — Tejas Samuel (@Tejas_37) February 4, 2023

Babar Azam on Thursday was named the 'ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year' and the 'ICC ODI Cricketer of The Year' for 2022. "Babar was the only player to breach the 2000-run mark during the calendar year across all formats, and he did it in style as he broke past that milestone in style while amassing a whopping 2598 runs at an imposing average of 54.12," the International Cricket Coucil said ion a statement. "His haul of eight hundreds and 17 fifties during the calendar year was Babar's best of his career to date and there's no doubt the dynamic right-hander is currently at the top of his game."

However, under his captaincy Pakistan have lost quite a few series at home in recent times. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali feels that the star batter should quit captaincy.

"Babar Azam should quit captaincy. If he leaves captaincy, he will break all records and surpass records made by greats in the game. His captaincy is affecting his performance with the bat, and he should focus on his batting," Basit Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

