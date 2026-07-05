Star batter Babar Azam has returned as Pakistan's Test captain after the team announced its squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies and England. Babar replaces Shan Masood at the helm of the Test side as Pakistan look to strengthen their chances in the World Test Championship cycle. The selectors have made several changes to the squad, including the inclusion of four uncapped players. Pakistan will face the West Indies in a two-Test series starting July 25, before taking on England in a three-match Test series beginning August 19.

The four uncapped players are, left-arm spinner Ali Usman, batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, fast bowler Ubaid Shah, and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel has been included in the squad for the England series, subject to passing a fitness test ahead of the tour.

Pakistan are currently placed ninth in the World Test Championship standings.

It is worth noting Shan Masood's stint as Pakistan's Test captain proved to be one of the most challenging in the format's history. He led the side in 16 Tests and suffered defeat in 12 of them, making him the first captain in Test cricket to lose as many as 12 of his first 16 matches in charge. Under his leadership, Pakistan also went through a seven-Test losing streak, matching the team's longest sequence of defeats in the longest format.

Pakistan squad for West Indies: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

Pakistan squad for England: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

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