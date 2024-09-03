Amid Babar Azam's struggles with the bat, the Pakistan star has become a constant target for trolls on social media. As the talismanic batter failed to lift his team's morale with a poor show in the second Test against Bangladesh, fake announcement of him deciding to quit Test cricket went viral on social media. A number of fans shared fake farewell messages from the Pakistan cricketer, luring in many to believe that the top-order batter has decided to quit the longest format of the game in reality.

Some of the messages also showcased a fake thumbprint on the retirement letter from Babar. Here's what the retirement letters read, as shared by fans on the Internet:

Bye bye test cricket pic.twitter.com/5v5kDKgqs6 — Babar Azam - Parody (@babarazam228) September 2, 2024

The criticism of Babar has been such that even Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie had to come out and defend him in the press conference.

"Babar is a quality player. He is a world-class player. He is very close. I feel it. I am confident that we are going to see Babar scoring some big runs very soon. He probably hasn't converted the start he has got," Gillespie said at the end of the Day 4 press conference.

After the conclusion of last year's ODI World Cup, Pakistan toured Australia for a three-match Test series. Pakistan endured a whitewash after being outplayed in all facets of the game. After the conclusion of the series, Pakistan's batters were left exposed following their performances. Babar was among the players who came under the scrutiny of fans as well as former cricketers. During the three Tests, Babar mustered up 126 runs at an average of 21.

Before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan toured England to play four T20Is. In two matches, Babar racked up 68 runs across his name at an average of 34.00. In the T20 World Cup, Babar once again was left exposed after falling short with his bat. In four matches, he garnered 122 runs at an average of 40.66.

But he was heavily criticised for his below-par strike rate of 101.66. In their ongoing series against Bangladesh, in four innings, Babar has produced just 64 runs from his bat.

With ANI Inputs