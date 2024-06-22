Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to take legal action against YouTubers and former cricketers who accused him of 'misconduct' during their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Geo News reported, citing sources. Babar and the Pakistan team were on the receiving end of criticism from former players and fans because of their World Cup campaign. Sources informed Geo News that during Pakistan's campaign, a social media campaign was used to "target" Babar, which made him feel "disheartened."

It was also reported that evidence related to statements made by YouTubers and former cricketers is being collected by the Pakistan Cricket Board's legal department.

Some of the players and the officials arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a private airline flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

The players who returned included Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and senior manager Wahab Riaz. But, some of the players from the 15-member squad decided to extend their stay in the United States after their shocking early exit from the tournament.

Babar, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, are expected to depart on Saturday.

After featuring in the finals against England in the last edition of the competition, Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and the USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage.

Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts, the USA, and then their bitter rival, India.

They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8.

Pakistan's next white-ball series will be against Australia in November. The Men in Green will engage in a three-match ODI series, which will kick off on November 4.

