In the world of Artificial Intelligence, creating deepfake videos has become child's play. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 concluded, a video of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi triggered a storm on social media. In the clip, Sooryavanshi is seen calling Virat Kohli "slow" as well as "selfish." This response allegedly came after renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle asked him if he wanted to become a "king" like Kohli. However, the entire video is fake.

Harsha took to social media to clear the air after the video went viral. He clarified that he had neither asked such a question, nor had Sooryavanshi responded in the manner depicted.

"There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that. It is cruel and mischievous, especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions," Harsha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that. It is cruel and mischievous especially towards a young kid who has been… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2026

Here's the video:

Sooryavanshi and Kohli actually shared a heartwarming interaction after the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. The IPL's official account shared a video of the meeting, in which Kohli can be heard saying, "Well played, young man" to Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old met the RCB stalwart with folded hands, paying him the utmost respect.

Kohli had nothing but praise for Sooryavanshi, who ended the IPL 2026 campaign as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs to his name. As Sooryavanshi went up to the stage to collect his Orange Cap award, Kohli told his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, "This kid is special, he can bat."

Despite the mutual admiration between Sooryavanshi and Kohli, social media remains busy spreading fake narratives.

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