Hosting England in a Test series at home, Pakistan cricket team was battered and bruised by Ben Stokes & Co. Playing their own brand of cricket, which is famously called 'Bazzball', England became the first team to complete a 3-0 Test series sweep in Pakistan. The manner of Pakistan's performance in the series has seen them attract plenty of criticism, and even their skipper Babar Azam hasn't been spared. In fact, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has suggested that Babar shouldn't be compared to Virat Kohli.

"People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they'll be zero," said Kaneria in a video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Kaneria also termed Babar "a big zero" when it comes to captaincy. He asserted that the Pakistan skipper should've taken a few learnings from Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes during the series.

"Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn't deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain," Kaneria said.

Further in the video, the ex-Pakistan spinner even suggested that Babar shouldn't be playing the longest format of the game anymore.

