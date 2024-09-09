It seems like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters are still not over Avesh Khan's helmet-throwing celebration, which took place during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash. Avesh had celebrated Lucknow Super Giants' victory against RCB by smashing his helmet on the ground, with the incident becoming a big topic of chatter on social media, among fans and experts. As Avesh took to field in the ongoing Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B in Bengaluru, 'RCB-RCB' chants were directed at him by fans.

However, instead of getting offended by the chants, Avesh took the entire subject in a sporting way and started interacting with the fans, even telling them to be louder. Here's the video:

They are shouting continuously RCB RCB and boo

RCB fans are teasing Avesh Khan for his helmet celebration, chanting "RCB, RCB!" and booing him relentlessly.

Avesh is looking to earn his place back in the Indian Test team. He hasn't been a go-to player in red-ball cricket but has often been in the scheme of things. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested from the Bangladesh Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to pick a few fresh faces in the squad.

There isn't much clarity on the return of Mohammed Shami, hence, Avesh is likely to be in consideration. However, the first round matches of Duleep Trophy have also given the seletors a few other pacers to contemplate on.

The likes of Akash Deep and Khaleel Ahmed have also done very well. They could also fancy their chances for the Bangladesh assignment.