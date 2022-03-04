Ahead of the start of the first Test against Pakistan, Australia batter Usman Khawaja shared a major throwback picture on social media. The veteran batter, who was born in Islamabad, took to Instagram to share a picture of him playing at the old Rawalpindi stadium. The picture was taken almost 30 years back, days before Khawaja and his family moved to Australia. He was five years old when his family left for Australia.

"Taken over 30 years ago, two weeks before we left for Australia. Me playing a shot on the old Rawalpindi ground (practice wickets). Who would have thought that I'd be back here for the green and gold. Can't wait to get back out there," Khawaja captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Khawaja was named in Australia's playing XI for the first Test against Pakistan.

Speaking of the first Test, Pakistan will eye a good start on Day 1 after electing to bat. Australia decided to pick just one spinner in Nathan Lyon while Pakistan picked three spin-bowling option in Sajid Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Nauman Ali.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. Both teams will play three Tests, followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The last time Australia played a Test series in Pakistan, they went on to win the series 1-0 under the leadership for Mark Taylor.

The second Test will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi (March 12-16), while the third Test will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (March 21-25).

Meanwhile, the white-ball games will be played in Rawalpindi.