Australia captain Alyssa Healy has confirmed she will play as a specialist batter in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, marking her return from a knee injury that prematurely ended her WBBL season. The star opener, who missed Australia's 3-0 ODI series sweep over India, is on track to feature in the first game in New Zealand on December 19. However, Healy will not don the wicketkeeping gloves, as her left knee injury limits her ability to crouch for extended periods.

Beth Mooney will take over the wicketkeeping duties, with Healy focusing on contributing with the bat and fielding at first slip.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast, Healy explained her decision. "I'm keen to play and I'll be doing everything to get on the field, (but) I won't be keeping. That's where my knee's at, and the problem is getting down into those positions," she said.

The 34-year-old added that she's excited to get back to action but acknowledged she might need to temper expectations about her fielding skills.

"I'm terrified by the prospect because I overrate my fielding. I think I'm really good, but I'm not. I'm not Beth Mooney, and I know that, so I've just got to put myself in not-hotspots," Healy joked.

Despite her challenges, Healy expressed determination to play, particularly with limited opportunities for game time before the highly anticipated Ashes series, which begins next month in Sydney.

Healy's absence as wicketkeeper during the India series allowed young talent Georgia Voll to shine. Voll scored a sensational century in the second ODI and paired well with Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order. Although Voll suffered a minor knee injury in the third game, reports suggest she is fit and ready for the New Zealand series.

Australia's incredible squad depth provides reassurance to Healy as she continues her recovery. "We've got incredible depth within our squad, so if something does go wrong and I need an extra day off, we've got the coverage there," she said.

Reflecting on her recent string of injuries, including a tournament-ending foot issue during the T20 World Cup, Healy admitted there's some stress about her body's durability late in her career.

"I think there's an element of stress to it, but at the same time I'm really blessed that I can play multiple roles for the side," she said. "Later in my career, I want to still be playing as much cricket as I can. Unfortunately, my body is saying 'no.'"

