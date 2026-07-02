A former Australian cricketer could face a jail sentence after pleading guilty to child sexual offences, according to reports. As per The Canberra Times, 30-year-old Aaron Summers, who has played in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the past, pleaded guilty on two counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child and grooming with the intent of exposing a child to indecent material. The offences reportedly occurred in January 2018, when Summers was a part of BBL team Hobart Hurricanes. He played as a fast bowler.

As per the report, Summers - then 22 - had met a 15-year-old girl on social media. He had committed the offence at a local school.

Summers' lawyer Caroline Graves told the Supreme Court of Tasmania that he had committed the offence during a difficult period in life, during which he was socially isolated and using social media frequently. She further said that Summers is a low risk of reoffending.

"This offending will never go away from his mind but he does need to get on with his life," Graves said, as per the report.

"At the time of the offending, he was one of the fastest bowlers in the world and that is why he was being identified to play internationally," she added.

Summers has already served jail time in the past for different child sex offences. In 2021, he had pleaded guilty to charges including possessing and transmitting child abuse material.

Summer's lawyer further said that an entirely suspended sentence should be considered, although Justice Helen Wood ruled out the possibility of so.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody after previously being on bail. His is set to be sentenced in August, as per the report.

Summers represented Tasmania in Australian domestic cricket, played one game for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL and two games for Karachi Kings in the PSL.

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