Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva Star As Zimbabwe Defeat Australia In 3rd ODI By 3 Wickets
Ryan Burl was the star of the show as Zimbabwe defeated Australia by three wickets in the third and final ODI on Saturday
Ryan Burl picked up five wickets for Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI© AFP
Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva were the stars of the show as Zimbabwe defeated Australia by three wickets in the third and final ODI on Saturday at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville. Ryan Burl first scalped five wickets as Australia were bowled out for 141 inside 31 overs. Skipper Regis Chakabva then played a sensible innings with the bat to take Zimbabwe over the line by four wickets and 66 balls to spare.
More to follow...
