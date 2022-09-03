Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva were the stars of the show as Zimbabwe defeated Australia by three wickets in the third and final ODI on Saturday at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville. Ryan Burl first scalped five wickets as Australia were bowled out for 141 inside 31 overs. Skipper Regis Chakabva then played a sensible innings with the bat to take Zimbabwe over the line by four wickets and 66 balls to spare.

More to follow...