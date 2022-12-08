Australia and West Indies are set to square-off in the 2nd and final Test of the series, starting Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. With this being a day-night Test, the contest will be played by the pink ball. Australia are coming into the match having secured the first Test by 164 runs. The hosts aren't expected to risk their skipper Pat Cummins in the match, meaning Steve Smith will be leading the the team against Windies. Scott Boland, who took 18 wickets in three Ashes Tests last year, is all but set to come in as Cummins' replacement for the match.

When will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test be played?

The Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test will be played from December 09 to December 13.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test be played?

The Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test start?

The Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test?

The Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test?

The Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

