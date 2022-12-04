Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Kraigg Brathwaite Solid, But West Indies 4 Down vs Australia
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Kraigg Brathwaite continues to hold the for four-down West Indies in final day of the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium.
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Kraigg Brathwaite keeps Windies in fight.© AFP
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates:Kraigg Brathwaite continues to hold the for four-down West Indies in final day of the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium. On Sunday, Windies had resumed at 192 for 3, as they needed 306 runs more to win on the final day of the ongoing first Test. On Saturday, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite had smashed an unbeaten 101. Australia have set a target of 498 runs for the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the first Test between Australia and West Indies straight from Perth
1st Test, West Indies in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2022, Nov 30, 2022
Day 5 | Morning Session
AUS
598/4d&182/2d
WI
283&214/5 (73.3)
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.91
% chance to win
AUS 89%
Draw 9%
WI 2%
Batsman
Jason Holder
2 (20)
Joshua Da Silva
1* (8)
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
41/0 (16)
Nathan Lyon
63/4 (27.3)
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs WI, 1st Test, Day 5 Live
This is shorter and at the body, Joshua Da Silva pulls it down towards mid-wicket and picks up a single.
On a hard length and outside off, Da Silva chops it in front of point.
Pitches it up now on off stump, Joshua Da Silva pushes it out on the off side.
Close but not close enough! On a good length, close to the off pole and just holding its line. Holder edges it down towards the point region and sets off for the single. Marnus Labuschagne runs around to his left and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Holder seemed to be struggling a bit but the replays show that his long reach saved him.
Good length around off, nipping back in off the deck. Jason Holder looks to block it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Fullish length, around off stump, Jason Holder shoulders arms.
Lovely loopy delivery, outside off. Joshua Da Silva takes a stride forward and leaves it alone. Brilliant over from Lyon.
On the shorter side and turning into middle. Joshua Da Silva gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to defend it.
Joshua Da Silva walks out to bat now.
OUT! BOWLED! That's a killer blow from Nathan Lyon! This might well open the floodgates for Australia! Big, big wicket and Kraigg Brathwaite's stellar knock comes to an end. Lyon has beautifully changed his pace this morning. Bowls it touch short this time and around off. It is at good pace at 98 kph and turns in sharply. Kraigg Brathwaite is neither forwrad nor back and ends up getting an inside edge as he tries to push it towards the off side. The ball knocks over the stumps and West Indies now need something special to save this match.
A flatter delivery on off. Kraigg Brathwaite blocks it out.
A fuller delivery on middle and leg. Kraigg Brathwaite sweeps it behind square on the leg side.
Tossed up delivery on off. It is turning in and Kraigg Brathwaite gets an inside edge as he tries to defend it.
On the shorter side and outside off. Holder leaves it alone. Maiden from Josh Hazlewood.
A length delivery on off at 129.1 kph. Holder fends it with soft hands towards the off side.
On a good length, on middle. Holder defends it towards the leg side.
Bangs it short and it is around leg. Holder ducks under it.
Fullish delivery and on middle. Holder blocks it out solidly.
Back of a length and around off. Holder dabs it towards the point region.
FOUR! Over the top! This is tossed up, outside off. Kraigg Brathwaite reaches the pitch of the ball and slams it down the ground for a boundary.